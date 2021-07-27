Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Indiva stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 78,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,823. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.
Indiva Company Profile
