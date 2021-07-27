Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Indiva stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 78,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,823. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

