Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.88

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and traded as low as $45.14. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 3,317 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.4249 dividend. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

