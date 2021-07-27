Infinitecoin (IFC) One Day Volume Tops $40.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

