Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ (INFI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

INFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 13,792,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,566. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

