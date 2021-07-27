Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 186.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

