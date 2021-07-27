Ingredion (INGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ingredion has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.