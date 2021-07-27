Ink Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $460,834.90 and $671.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

