Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.22. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$20.93, with a volume of 302,093 shares.

INE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

