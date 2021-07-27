Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

