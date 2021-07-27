InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $5.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 35,533 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

