Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Inovalon worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

INOV stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

