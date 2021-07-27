Inovalon (INOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

