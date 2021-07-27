Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.49

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 12676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Inovalon by 282.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Inovalon by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,417 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inovalon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

