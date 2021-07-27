Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.92. Inscape shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88.

About Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.