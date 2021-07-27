Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

