Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ANIX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.