Insider Buying: Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 348,411 shares in the company, valued at $229,951.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 1,102,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,985. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

