Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 31,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The company has a market cap of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

