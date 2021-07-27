Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Acquires 10,049 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75.

NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 75,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,001. The stock has a market cap of $837.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.82. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

