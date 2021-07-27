Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells 916 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $24,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EGHT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 703,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.