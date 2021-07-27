Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells 509 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $13,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $57,287.95.

EGHT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 703,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

