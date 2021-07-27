Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells 3,605 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rick M. Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. 967,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,535. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.