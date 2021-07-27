Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 4,782 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 187,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,597. The firm has a market cap of $822.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.