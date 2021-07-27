Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total value of $20,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

Shares of CVNA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,906. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.49 and a 52 week high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.19.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

