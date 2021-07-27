Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total value of $20,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.
Shares of CVNA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,906. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.49 and a 52 week high of $341.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.
CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.19.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
