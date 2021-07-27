Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $475.80. 47,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,030. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

