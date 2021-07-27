Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $663.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.26.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
