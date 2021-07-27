Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $663.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

