Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $448.58. The stock had a trading volume of 477,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,537. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $463.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

