Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68.

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $448.58. 477,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,537. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $463.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.