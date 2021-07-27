Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells 5,156 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $110,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $393,864.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of LAZY stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 56,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

