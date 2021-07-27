Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 236 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,499. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $226.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

