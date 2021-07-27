Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells 1,930 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $111,765.86.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20.

PGNY traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.