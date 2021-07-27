Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 13,362 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 1,567,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,728. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

