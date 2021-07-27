Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 1.3%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 3,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18.

