Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.95. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

