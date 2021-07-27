Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INSP opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $97.19 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

