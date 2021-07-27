Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.