Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.