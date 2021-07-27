Intact Financial (IFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intact Financial (TSE: IFC) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Intact Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$168.21 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$168.21 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/23/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$196.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/13/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00.

6/14/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$205.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Intact Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$205.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Intact Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$188.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of IFC opened at C$168.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$167.51. The company has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

