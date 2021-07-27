Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Down 8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 428,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,592,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.56.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

