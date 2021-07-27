Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.