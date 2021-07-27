Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

IFP stock opened at C$26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.63. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.7795611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

