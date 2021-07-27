International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,577. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

