International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Down 15.6%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) shares dropped 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

