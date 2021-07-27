Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $475.48 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $475.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,438,776 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

