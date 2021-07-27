Internet of People Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $238,719.75 and $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

