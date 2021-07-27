Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.25. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$27.03, with a volume of 54,478 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITP. Cormark upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.0007579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

