Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

INTU traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $527.70. 6,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,412. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.46 and a 52 week high of $532.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

