Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 879.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.50. 19,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,412. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.46 and a 52-week high of $532.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

