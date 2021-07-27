Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,338 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $99,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $522.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,412. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.46 and a 1 year high of $532.33. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

