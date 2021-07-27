Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr Sells 6,825 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ISRG traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $975.08. The stock had a trading volume of 356,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $892.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

