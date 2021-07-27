Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.38

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 2614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

