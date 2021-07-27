Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 20,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 44,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.